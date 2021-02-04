IKEA and ASUS unveil new range of gaming furniture

IKEA and ASUS have this week unveiled a new range of gaming furniture which has been designed in collaboration with the team at Republic of Gamers (ROG) and was officially launched in IKEA China late last month. The new IKEA gaming range of furniture will be available to purchase from IKEA Japan from May 2021 and will be available globally from October 2021 onwards.

The new IKEA gaming range includes more than 30 products, such as gaming desks and chairs, a drawer unit and accessories such as mug holders, a mouse bungee, a neck pillow, a ring light and more. Each product family offers a gaming desk and a chair of different price range to meet the needs of different gamers says IKEA.

The new IKEA gaming range of furniture will be launched across six ranges : HUVUDSPELARE, UTESPELARE, MATCHSPEL, GRUPPSPEL, UPPSPEL, LإNESPELARE. All UPPSPEL products have been designed by IKEA and ROG in close collaboration.

“Gamers globally know and love the ROG brand and they trust it to deliver the most exciting gaming innovations in the market,” says Kris Huang, General Manager of the ASUS Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit. “Our new partnership with the experts at IKEA will allow ROG to find new and interesting ways to delight gamers in and around the home.”

“The needs of billions of gamers around the globe are very diverse, whereas the existing offer is rather technical and often perceived as masculine design-wise, despite around 46% of gamers being female. We believe there’s a lot to be done to democratise the gaming experience”, says Ewa Rychert, Global Business Leader of Workspace, IKEA of Sweden. “Now we take the first step on our gaming journey, and we do it by presenting affordable, high-performing gaming products and complete solutions that we hope reflect people’s personality and taste.”

Source : IKEA

