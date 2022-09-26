ikago heated drinks coaster $59

If you are searching for a convenient way to keep your drink warm while on your desk you may be interested in the ikago heated coaster which is now available to back on Kickstarter. This equipped with a digital display, auto shutdown, infrared detection and the ability to heat any cup. The heated drinks coaster is capable of providing up to 80° C or 175°F temperature and can be controlled to within 1° depending on your preferred beverage temperature.

The real-time temperature display allows you to easily monitor your drink and the heated drinks coaster features smart power regulation and can heat both mugs and cups the pending on your preference. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $59 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

ikago heated drinks coaster

Assuming that the ikago funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the ikago heated coaster project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the heated coaster, jump over to the official ikago crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

