Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



ikago heated drinks coaster $59

By

heated drinks coaster Kickstarter

If you are searching for a convenient way to keep your drink warm while on your desk you may be interested in the ikago heated coaster which is now available to back on Kickstarter. This equipped with a digital display, auto shutdown, infrared detection and the ability to heat any cup. The heated drinks coaster is capable of providing up to 80° C or 175°F temperature and can be controlled to within 1° depending on your preferred beverage temperature.

heated drinks coaster The real-time temperature display allows you to easily monitor your drink and the heated drinks coaster features smart power regulation and can heat both mugs and cups the pending on your preference. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $59 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

heated drinks coaster temperature control

ikago heated drinks coaster

heated drinks coaster 2022this

Assuming that the ikago funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the ikago heated coaster project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the heated coaster, jump over to the official ikago crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

heated drinks coaster 2022 comparison chart

Source : Kickstarter

Filed Under: Design News, Gadgets News, Top News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets