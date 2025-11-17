iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 Introduce AI Features to E-Ink Devices: Now Available at a Major Discount

For anyone who’s ever wished their notebook could think, search, and summarize, iFLYTEK’s new generation of AI-powered E-Ink tablets delivers precisely that. The AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 combine the comfort of writing on paper with a surprisingly capable AI assistant, providing productivity that extends far beyond simple note-taking. And this Black Friday, both models are available with massive discounts of up to 33% off across iFLYTEK’s official store and Amazon.

iFLYTEK AINOTE 2: Ultra-Thin AI Paper Tablet

At just 4.2 mm thin and 295 grams, the AINOTE 2 currently holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s thinnest E-Ink tablet. The screen refreshes up to 22 fps, handwriting latency is under 20 ms, and its Android-based NOTE OS makes it feel more like a laptop companion than a traditional e-reader.

The built-in AI suite can transcribe meeting notes, generate polished reports, summarize lengthy documents, or search handwritten notes using natural language. Whether you’re in research, law, or business, this workflow genuinely saves time.

The device also supports Google Play and OneDrive integration, allowing it to run third-party productivity apps and sync data across your phone and PC. In short, the AINOTE 2 turns your thoughts into action.

iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2: Portable AI Notebook for Everyday Use

If the AINOTE 2 is the executive’s tool, the AINOTE Air 2 is the everyday companion. Weighing only 230 grams with an 8.2-inch HD E-Ink display and a 24-level dual-color backlight, it’s light enough for travel and bright enough for low-light conditions.

Inside, a quad-core 1.8 GHz chip runs the same NOTE OS platform, complete with GPT-4o integration for AI chat, voice-to-text transcription, and smart task management. It can translate up to 15 languages in real time, record meetings, and even replay audio synced to handwritten notes.

The paper-like texture feels natural with the Wacom EMR stylus, and battery life comfortably stretches across several days of heavy use. In short, the Air 2 brings full-featured AI to a more portable format without compromising on quality.

Verdict: Paper-Perfect Simplicity

In classrooms, doctors’ offices, and boardrooms, the experience is the same: fast, intuitive, and distraction-free. Unlike traditional tablets, the AINOTE line feels built for focus rather than entertainment, making it one of the few devices that truly connects analog creativity with digital efficiency.

The AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 are easily among the most forward-thinking E-Ink devices of 2025. For anyone juggling meetings, research, or creative work, these tablets stand out as tools that make writing and thinking faster. And with up to 33% off for Black Friday, there’s never been a better time to make the switch from notebooks that wait for you to write, to one that writes with you.

Where to Buy:

AINOTE 2: Black Friday Pricing: $509 (MSRP $649)

Buy on Amazon – use code AINOTE30OFF

Buy on iFLYTEK Store – use code AINOTE10



AINOTE Air 2: Black Friday Pricing: $399 (MSRP $599)

Buy on Amazon

Buy on iFLYTEK Store



