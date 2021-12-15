iFixit and Microsoft team up on repair tools

iFixit has announced that it has teamed up with Microsoft and it will offer Microsoft service tools for Surface devices directly from its website.

The company will offer customers the repairs tools for the Microsoft Surface range of devices to easily repair their devices.

“Microsoft has taken a big step toward making repair accessible to their customers, and their timing is perfect as Right to Repair gains momentum across the US,” iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens said. “Having OEM tools available will give repair technicians the ability to help their customers keep their devices alive for longer.”

This program is launching with three tools, as well as weights and accessories, all designed by Microsoft and manufactured by iFixit. These tools enable precision debonding and rebonding of adhesive for select Microsoft Surface models and will undergo the same rigorous quality testing and attention to detail that we give to all of our products.

We will continue to provide free DIY repair information and parts for Microsoft devices to consumers. iFixit will always be an independent voice, and our editorial team operates separately from our partnerships team. We will continue to tear down and review new Microsoft products objectively.

