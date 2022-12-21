Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 laptops

Lenovo has unveiled a range of new hardware from Android tablets to laptops and mini PCs this week announcing 12 new systems that will be available to purchase around April and May 2023. Lenovo introduced its next generation of IdeaPad Pro 5/5i, IdeaPad Slim 5/5i, IdeaCentre Mini 5i, IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook, Lenovo Tab M9 and Accessories via a press release announcing that the new Lenovo laptops provide users with a “host of new features for enhanced performance to improve the user experience”.

“As consumers continue to seek out the most effective ways of working and studying in a hybrid world where versatility and convenience are paramount, Lenovo’s IdeaPad products continue to provide reliability and performance at incredible value,” says Jun OuYang, Vice President of the Consumer Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “This latest generation of products come with a range of striking new features and enhancements that significantly improve the user experience while still maintaining its reputation as an affordable product.”

IdeaPad pricing and availability

– The IdeaPad Pro 5i (14”, 8) with Intel Core processor is not available in North America and is expected to be available in EMEA from April 2023 starting at 999€.

– The IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 8) with Intel Core processor will start at $1499.99 and is expected to be available from May 2023.

– The IdeaPad Pro 5 (14”, 8) with AMD Ryzen processor is not available in North America and is expected to be available in EMEA from July 2023 starting at 999€.

– The IdeaPad Pro 5 (16”, 8) with AMD Ryzen processor is not available in North America and is expected to be available in EMEA from April 2023 starting at 1399€.

– The IdeaPad Slim 5i (14”, 8) with Intel Core processor is not available in North America and is expected to be available in EMEA from July 2023 starting at 699€.

– The IdeaPad Slim 5i (16”, 8) with Intel Core processor will start at $749.99 and is expected to be available from May 2023.

– The IdeaPad Slim 5 (14”, 8) with AMD Ryzen processor is not for sale in North America and is expected to be available in EMEA from May 2023 starting at 649€.

– The IdeaPad Slim 5 (16”, 8) with AMD Ryzen processor will start at $649.99 and is expected to be available from May 2023.

IdeaPad Pro 5

“The new IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 are all about delivering enhanced performance that’s designed for the mainstream user including an increased thermal performance which allows for a cooler and quieter experience. With up to the latest Intel® Processor or AMD Ryzen™ processors and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU, users can enjoy faster performance whether creating content, light gaming, or just transferring large data files. Add in Windows 11 and the benefits of productivity, creativity, and multi-tasking are increased.”

deaPad Slim 5

“The new portable, slim, and lightweight IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 laptops are made to support daily hybrid work and learning. The larger 16-inch screen size will offer up to 2.5K resolution, while the 14-inch comes with a FHD OLED display and up to 2.2K resolution.3 Both screen sizes come complete with 90% AAR and 100% DCI-P3 for ultra-vivid colors with an all-around vibrant viewing experience.”

Source : Lenovo





