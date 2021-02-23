PolarFire SoC Icicle development board kit now available on Crowd Supply

Developers, makers and enthusiasts may be interested in the new PolarFire SoC Icicle Kit which has launched via the Crowd Supply website and takes the form of a low-power FPGA integrated board powered by a quad core 64-bit RISC-V microprocessor. Priced at $499 the kit includes the Icicle development board, Quickstart guide power adapter, ethernet cable and micro USB cable.

Free shipping is available throughout the United States and worldwide shipping is available for $18 extra. The project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 160 backers. The board is fully supported in Microchip’s Mi-V ecosystem, offering an official toolchain made up of various projects including Yocto Linux, BuildRoot, and FreeBSD on the operating system side together with development tools in the form of Renode and Libero.

“The Icicle Kit is the first development board for the groundbreaking PolarFire SoC, the world’s first FPGA and Linux-capable RISC-V system in a single chip. Whether you are developing cutting-edge applications in embedded machine learning, wired networking, or industrial automation, or simply exploring RISC-V and FPGAs, the Icicle Kit and its robust Mi-V ecosystem of tools are the perfect way way to get started.”

“The Icicle Kit is based on Microchip’s PolarFire SoC (MPFS250T-FCVG484EES), which is a system-on-chip that combines the state-of-the-art PolarFire FPGA with a five-core RISC-V microprocessor subsystem by SiFive. Developing on the PolarFire SoC Icicle kit requires a Libero Silver license, which is free of charge and valid for one year. Once that license has expired, you will be able to generate a new license each year for free.”

Features and specifications :

PolarFire SoC (MPFS250T-FCVG484EES) 600 MHz clock 1 x RV64IMAC core by SiFive 4 x RV64GC core by SiFive 254K logic elements non-volatile fabric 784 x math block (18 x 18) 4 x 12.7 Gbps SERDES Secure boot

(MPFS250T-FCVG484EES) Memory 2 GB LPDDR4 x 32

Storage 1 Gb SPI flash 8 GB eMMC flash or SD card slot (multiplexed)

Networking 2 x Gigabit Ethernet

Expansion Interfaces Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin header mikroBUS socket PCIe gen2 Micro USB 2.0 Hi-Speed OTG 4 x UART (via single micro USB) 2 x CAN SPI I²C

Power 12 VDC / 5 A barrel jack input On/off switch I²C power monitor measuring four power rails

User Interfaces 4 x User push button 4 x User LED 4 x Power status LED

Programming & Debugging UART via micro USB Onboard JTAG connector or embedded FlashPro6 (multiplexed) 52 x test points



Source : Crowd Supply

