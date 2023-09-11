IBASE IB838 Intel Core i3 N-series (Alder Lake-N) low-power SBC mini PC

IBASE Technology Inc. has this week introduction its new IB838, a 3.5″ Intel (SBC) or single board computer. This low-power device is driven by the Intel Core i3 N-series processor, formerly known as Alder Lake-N and caters to a wide variety of different applications and industries.

The IB838 Intel SBC is equipped with a single DDR5 SO-DIMM, supporting a maximum of 16GB. This ensures that the device can handle demanding tasks with ease, making it a reliable tool for industries such as industrial automation and control, retail displays, transportation, and automotive applications.

One of the standout features of the IB838 is its intelligent power handling. With a wide-range DC input of 9V to 36V, the device ensures consistent operations, particularly in transportation applications where power supply can be unpredictable. This feature underscores the device’s adaptability, making it a reliable choice for diverse operational environments.

IBASE IB838 Intel SBC

“Fortified with intelligent power handling and a 9V~36V DC input range, the IB838 ensures reliability and consistent operations in transportation applications that may encounter variable power conditions. Versatile connectivity makes it ideal for automation processes and data acquisition systems. The SBC offers Type-C, DP++, and eDP or LVDS display options, along with a rich set of I/O interfaces, including two Intel® PCI-E 2.5G LAN ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and four USB 3.2 ports (1x Type-C + 3x Type-A).”

The IB838 SBC offers a wealth of connectivity options, including USB-C, DP++, and eDP or LVDS display options. Additionally, it is equipped with two Intel PCI-E 2.5G LAN ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and four USB 3.2 ports, one of which is a Type-C and three are Type-A. This wide range of connectivity options ensures that the device can interface with a variety of peripherals and networks, enhancing its versatility.

Specifications :

– Intel Core i3 N-series (formerly Alder Lake-N) Processor

– 1x DDR5 SO-DIMM, Max. 16GB

– Supports Type-C & DP++ and eDP or LVDS

– 2x Intel PCI-E 2.5G LAN

– 2x USB 2.0, 4x USB 3.2 (1x Type-C + 3x Type-A), 4x COM, 1x SATA III

– 2x M.2 sockets (E-key + B-key), supports CNVi

– 9V~36V wide-range DC input

– Supports fTPM, Watchdog timer, Digital I/O

The IB838 is also 5G-ready, a feature that future-proofs the device. It is equipped with a high-speed SATA III port and two M.2 sockets, which support CNVi. These features provide ample storage and expansion possibilities, ensuring that the device can adapt to growing data needs and evolving technology.

The many PC also features four serial ports and digital I/O, further enhancing its connectivity capabilities. These features facilitate comprehensive connectivity to diverse devices and peripherals, making the IB838 a versatile tool for various applications.

Security and functionality are integral to the design of the IB838. It integrates fTPM, a firmware-based Trusted Platform Module, which enhances the device’s security. Additionally, it features a Watchdog timer, which contributes to system stability. These features underscore the device’s reliability, making it a trustworthy tool for various industries.

The IB838 is a testament to the evolution of mini PCs. It showcases a blend of power, versatility, and intelligent design, making it a reliable tool for a wide array of industries. Its wide range of connectivity options, intelligent power handling, and enhanced security features make it a standout in the realm of compact computing. More information about the product can be found on the company’s website.

Source : IBASE



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals