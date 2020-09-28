Hyundai RM20e Racing Midship sports car is fully electric

Hyundai has announced an electrified performance car that is a testbed for future N brand technology. The automaker says that the electrified RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car signifies the electric-based high-performance potential for the Hyundai N brand. The vehicle is based on the RM development platform for future N brand products and is inspired by the electrified TCR racecar.

The vehicle uses a rear-drive, midship powertrain configuration promising excellent handling and agility. The electric power plant produces 810 horsepower and 708 pound-feet of torque. Hyundai says the vehicle can reach 62 mph from a standstill in under three seconds and go 0 to 124 mph in 9.88 seconds.

The midship-based motor placement and rear-drive layout contribute to the vehicle’s ability to accelerate so quickly. Despite its racecar-like levels of performance, balance, braking, and grip, the RM20e maintains the quietness and road-going capability needed for a daily driver.

