Hyundai Prophecy concept EV teased ahead of Geneva

Hyundai have released a teaser photo and video of a new concept electric vehicle, the Hyundai Prophecy and the car will be made official at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

The company has not revealed many details about the new Hyundai Prophecy concept EV, have a look at the teaser video below.

In line with Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy, the new concept embodies a beautiful silhouette accentuated by graceful curves flowing over broad rear flanks that provide excellent aerodynamics. The boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels are complemented by the integrated spoiler and pixel lamp taillights.

You can find out more information about this new concept electric vehicle over at Hyundai at the link below.

Source Hyundai

