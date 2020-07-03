Hyper Scape battle royale game unveiled by Ubisoft Montreal

Hyper Scape the new free-to-play urban battle royale game created by Ubisoft Montreal set in the sprawling virtual city of Neo Arcadia has been unveiled this week. 100 Contenders engage in FPS close-quarters and fast-paced matches to become the next global superstar. “Do you have what it takes to be a champion of the Hyper Scape? Join the Technical Test by watching Twitch streams and earning Drops!”

Fight your way through the 7 unique districts of Neo Arcadia, a virtual city featuring imposing landmarks that bring verticality to the next level. From sky-scraping towers to open plazas, from streets to rooftops, Neo Arcadia will push you to constantly adapt to your surroundings.

Hyper Scape is a brand new and intense First-Person multiplayer game that lets you define your playstyle to dominate the battleground. Dive into tense and vertical matches, where you (double) jump from streets to rooftops using unique weapons and unleashing powerful Hacks that bend the rules to your advantage.

Learn to avoid the Blight that progressively dissolves Neo Arcadia’s districts in varied patterns throughout each match. Maximize the Effects Cards played by the AI Game Master during the match, changing the game on the fly for all contenders. If you are skilled enough to make it to the final remaining players, you will enter the Showdown where you can choose your path to victory: will you eliminate all opposition or choose a more tactical approach and go for the Crown? Intense, surprising and spectacular, Hyper Scape brings Battle Royale to new heights.

Map changes, a steady flow of new customization options, thrilling gameplay opportunities… Be ready for an ever-evolving experience following your favorite 2054 Contenders in their quest to unveil the mysteries and secrets of the Hyper Scape.

A brand-new urban battle royale begins today. #HyperScape is now live on Twitch! Watch streams to earn access to the Technical Test via Twitch Drops. — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 2, 2020

Jump over to the Verge website via the link below to learn more about the new Hyper Scape game.

Source : Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals