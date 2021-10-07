HydraTech water weighted training vest provides a unique core workout

As the name suggests the HydraTech is a unique workout system that uses the weight of water to add up to 25lbs of extra weight to your torso as you work out. Using the easily fillable water compartments you can adjust the amount of water at different locations in the system is completely portable and easily fits in your backpack for transportation after your workout. Thanks to the use of water the HydraTech water weighted training vest provides unique mechanics to enhance your workout and improve your core strength and balance.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“During lockdown we were forced to get creative with our training. Water was easy to find, and offered a dynamic training variable. In fact it worked so well, we found ourselves asking “Why has no one done this yet?!” From world class sport professionals, to your everyday athlete, the feedback we have received so far has been amazing. We are constantly finding new and exciting uses for the water vest, as the HydraTech Team continues to grow.”

If the HydraTech campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the HydraTech water weighted training vest project play the promotional video below.

“Each Vest Comes with 6x Specially designed TPU Water sleeves that have weight levels marked on the side for precision. The water-tight seal component makes the sleeves totally leak proof. So you will never get wet while you train. Customise the weight to suit your training using the weight levels. Each sleeve can be filled up to 3.5lbs (Large size vest).”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the water weighted training vest, jump over to the official HydraTech crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

