10 Humanoid Robots from China : Designed to Transform Your Home and Workplace



What if your next coworker could assemble intricate machinery with pinpoint precision, or your household helper could whip up dinner while tidying the living room—all without ever needing a break? Welcome to 2025, where China’s humanoid robots are no longer just futuristic concepts but tangible, innovative innovations. With the nation’s relentless push in robotics and artificial intelligence, these creations are redefining what it means to merge human-like adaptability with innovative technology. From robots that navigate complex industrial tasks to those that assist in everyday domestic life, China is leading a revolution that’s transforming industries and homes alike. The question isn’t whether these robots will impact our lives—it’s how profoundly they’ll reshape them.

In this breakdown, AI Grid explore the top 10 humanoid robots in China, each a marvel of engineering and purpose-built for specific roles. Whether you’re curious about robots that can handle delicate manufacturing processes or those designed to bring convenience into your home, this list showcases the diversity and ingenuity driving the field forward. Along the way, you’ll discover surprising features like AI-driven adaptability and lifelike dexterity, as well as the bold ambitions behind these creations. By the end, you might find yourself wondering not just what these robots can do, but how soon they’ll become an integral part of your world.

China’s Humanoid Robotics 2025

Unit G1: Affordable and Versatile

The Unit G1, developed by Unitry Robotics, is a cost-effective entry into the world of humanoid robotics, priced at approximately $16,000. It is designed to cater to research, education, and AI development, offering a balance of affordability and advanced functionality. With 41–43 degrees of freedom, it mimics human-like motion and can perform intricate tasks such as soldering and cooking.

Key features include:

AI-driven reinforcement learning for optimizing task performance.

An open source platform, allowing researchers and developers to customize and expand its capabilities.

The Unit G1 serves as a versatile tool for innovation, making humanoid robotics more accessible to a broader audience.

Astrobot S1: The Domestic Assistant

Stardust Intelligence’s Astrobot S1 is specifically designed for home environments, excelling in household tasks with its advanced capabilities. Featuring seven degrees of freedom in each arm, it can lift up to 10 kilograms and handle tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and even pet care.

Highlights include:

Voice command integration and real-time remote operation for seamless user control.

A user-friendly setup, with a commercial release planned for 2024.

The Astrobot S1 is set to redefine domestic assistance, simplifying everyday chores and enhancing convenience for households.

Top 10 Chinese Humanoid Robots in 2025

Kepler 4Runner K2: Industrial Precision

Shanghai Kepler Robotics’ Kepler 4Runner K2 is engineered for industrial and commercial applications, offering unmatched precision and strength. With 52 degrees of freedom, including 11 per hand, it is designed for tasks requiring meticulous accuracy, such as manufacturing and logistics.

Notable features:

Tactile sensing and cloud-based AI for autonomous task refinement and efficiency.

A load capacity of 15 kilograms per hand, making it suitable for high-risk and demanding operations.

The Kepler 4Runner K2 is a robust solution for industries requiring a combination of strength and precision, making sure reliability in challenging environments.

Engine PMO1: Research and Development

The Engine PMO1, developed by Engine AI Robotics, is a humanoid robot tailored for research and development. It features 22–23 degrees of freedom and a 320° waist rotation, allowing natural and fluid movements that closely mimic human motion.

Key attributes:

Dual-chip architecture for advanced computing and processing capabilities.

Optical motion capture for precise, human-like walking and movement.

An open source platform that encourages further development in embodied intelligence.

The Engine PMO1 is a valuable tool for researchers aiming to push the boundaries of robotics and AI integration.

Walker S1: Automation in Manufacturing

UBTech Robotics’ Walker S1 is designed to enhance industrial automation, standing 1.7 meters tall and weighing 76 kilograms. It can carry up to 15 kilograms and operates efficiently in dynamic manufacturing environments.

Key capabilities:

AI-driven task planning and navigation for quality inspections, sorting, and assembly processes.

Military-grade stability, making sure 24/7 operation in demanding manufacturing settings.

The Walker S1 is a reliable and efficient solution for streamlining manufacturing workflows and improving productivity.

Magic Bot: Collaborative and Efficient

Magic Lab’s Magic Bot combines human-like dexterity with operational efficiency, featuring 42 degrees of freedom. It is designed for collaborative tasks such as material handling and assembly, while also excelling in everyday activities like folding clothes or watering plants.

Key features:

Lightweight and durable design, with a five-hour battery life for extended operation.

Adaptability for both industrial and service-oriented applications.

The Magic Bot is a practical choice for environments requiring flexibility, precision, and collaboration.

Xpeng Iron: Advanced Adaptability

Xpeng Robotics’ Xpeng Iron is a technological marvel, boasting 60 joints and 200 degrees of freedom for fluid, human-like movements. It is particularly well-suited for complex industrial tasks.

Standout features:

Advanced AI that adapts to real-time environmental changes, making sure optimal performance.

A vision system offering 720° coverage with sub-millimeter precision for enhanced accuracy.

Deployed in automotive factories, the Xpeng Iron excels in assembly and logistics, setting a high standard for industrial robotics.

Pudu D9: Versatile and Mobile

The Pudu D9, created by Pudu Robotics, is designed for both service and industrial applications. With 42 degrees of freedom and a payload capacity of 20 kilograms per arm, it navigates complex terrains such as stairs and slopes with ease.

Key attributes:

Real-time 3D mapping for autonomous navigation in dynamic environments.

Lightweight, low-noise design, making it suitable for human-friendly settings.

The Pudu D9 is a versatile and mobile solution for industries requiring adaptability and precision.

Pudu Flashbot Arm: Precision in Commercial Spaces

Another innovation from Pudu Robotics, the Flashbot Arm, is tailored for commercial environments such as hotels and healthcare facilities. Its robotic arm, with seven degrees of freedom, ensures precise manipulation and efficiency.

Highlights include:

Wheel-mounted chassis for navigating narrow and confined spaces.

Advanced sensors for safety and adaptability in collaborative workflows.

The Flashbot Arm is a dependable assistant in commercial spaces, offering precision and reliability in diverse applications.

Honorable Mentions

China’s robotics sector is brimming with innovation, featuring numerous other humanoid and semi-humanoid designs. These robots cater to specialized industries, showcasing the diversity and ingenuity driving the nation’s advancements in robotics.

Shaping the Future of Robotics

China’s humanoid robots represent the cutting edge of technological integration, combining AI, tactile sensing, and real-time mapping to address a wide range of challenges. From industrial automation to domestic assistance, these robots set new benchmarks in affordability, dexterity, and adaptability. As advancements continue, these innovations are poised to shape the global future of robotics, offering practical solutions to complex problems across industries.

