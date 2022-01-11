Hull Breach RPG science fiction Mothership adventure game Volume 1

Gamers who enjoy science fiction role-playing adventure games may be interested in a new massive adventure and supplement anthology with over 200 pages of all new content for the Mothership Sci-Fi Horror RPG game. The first volume has been created by an international team of third-party Mothership authors, designers and artists.

The first hardcover book for Mothership, Hull Breach contains dozens of brand new modules, bestiaries, equipment expansions, Warden advice, system-hacks, toolkits, tables and much more from 20 unique authors! It’s all the content you’ll need to run Mothership for years to come. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $25 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates).

Hull Breach Volume 1 chapters

– MISSIONS: A thoroughly playtested stable of adventures ready to rock your next one-shot or re-fill your seasoned crew’s job board. Sign up for definitely-routine hyperspace lane construction work, investigate a suspected [REDACTED] structure on a totally-empty planet (don’t worry about what happened to the last team we sent).

– ENTITIES: Drop-in NPCs and extraterrestrial horrors to stalk your players’ dreams. Selflessly advance science by studying complete alien ecologies firsthand, square off against formidable corporate adversaries.

– INTEL: Level up your Warden skills with essential toolkits, mechanical innovations and theory columns from veteran horror GMs. Learn the brutal economics of water freight piracy, quickly generate complications for offloading contraband in shady black-market deals.

– ASSETS: Loaded for bear with cassette-futurist tech, weapons and survival gear. Unravel mysteries behind an experimental teleportation device, master the art of zero-G explosives.

– LOCATIONS: Stations, planets and more to vibrantly populate your campaign world. Make a home aboard an anarchist-run hub station, brave the labyrinthine back rooms of your friendly local corporate Mega-Mart.

Mothership adventure game

“Hull Breach contains a veritable playground of sci-fi horror toys, tools and complete scenarios. To help you find precisely what you need on game night, we’ve divided the book into 5 convenient chapters. But that’s not all. There’s a secret book within our book, an invisible world lying just beneath the surface. Hull Breach articles weave an interconnected web of hooks, rumors and crossovers dangling for players to tug upon. It’s a complete campaign package when you need it, and an eclectic assortment of shiny toys when you don’t.”

If the Hull Breach crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Hull Breach RPG adventure game project checkout the promotional video below.

“We designed Hull Breach from the bottom up to get Wardens going immediately with content for their ongoing campaigns, while ensuring that all mechanics will be fully compatible with the new 1st edition Mothership rules. Many of our authors and developers have been playtesting the new rules in our home campaigns for years and we have the in-house Mothership editing team on board to ensure tidy compatibility. “

“Not sure what all this Mothership business is about? Here’s a brief primer: Mothership is a sci-fi horror roleplaying game published by Tuesday Knight Games. It trades on 80’s-inspired “cassette futurist” tech and aesthetics, tightly designed horror mechanics and beautiful layout. Though explicitly designed and statted up for Mothership, Hull Breach contains plenty of resources and content applicable to any sci-fi RPG. No matter how you play, Hull Breach will work for you!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the RPG adventure game, jump over to the official Hull Breach crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

