Huawei Y9a smartphone gets official

Huawei has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Huawei Y9a, the handset comes with a 6.63 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Helio G80 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel popup selfie camera, on the back there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The handset also comes with a 4300 mAh battery and fast charging, plus Android 10 and EMUI 10.4, the device will retail for $239 and it comes in Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black.

Source Huawei, GSM Arena

