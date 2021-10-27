Huawei Watch Fit Mini smartwatch launched in Europe

Huawei is launching a new smartwatch in Europe, the Huawei Watch Fit Mini, the device features a rectangular display.

The display on the device measures 1.47 inches and it is an AMOLED display with a resolution of 368 x 194 pixels and it comes with 228 ppi.

The Huawei Watch Fit comes with a 180 mAh battery that will give you up to 14 days of battery life under normal usage.

A wonder for your senses, the 1.47″ AMOLED FullView touchscreen on HUAWEI WATCH FIT mini presents an outstanding display. Go for the classic numeral watch face, or choose from 5 more pre-installed faces, each one suited to the different ways you live. Plus, peruse the HUAWEI Watch Face Store2 to pick from over 300 more faces.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT mini offers an incredible 14 days’ battery life for typical use, and 10 days for heavy use. When you do run out of battery, no problem — achieve 2 days’ use from just 5 minutes’ charging time via the magnetic charger. Life’s too short to be always running out of it.1

You can find out more details about the new Huawei Watch Fit over at Huawei at the link below, pricing for this new smartwatch will start at €99.

Source Huawei, GSM Arena

