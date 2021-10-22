Huawei Watch GT 3 smartwatch unveiled

Huawei has announced the launch its latest smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 3, the device will be available with a range of different straps and designs.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 will come in two different sizes, 42mm and 46mm and pricing for the device in the UK will start at £209.

Get the look to fit your style. Choose from outer space, sport theme, minimalist design and thousands more watch faces4, and put them on the Always On Display dial to light up your mood. Play mix-and-match with a rich variety of straps — skin-friendly Viton straps, stylish calfskin straps, and elegant Milanese straps, helping you to shine on any occasion.

Simply turn the ‘rotating crown’ to zoom in and out of the apps on the board and quickly access your target function. With a high refresh rate, you can easily set the volume and alarm time even when your hands are wet, giving you a smooth, seamless experience.

The newly upgraded heart rate module includes eight photodiodes in a circular layout and two sets of light sources, combined with a curved glass lens for comfortable wear while reducing external light interference. The AI algorithm has been upgraded to filter out noisy signals more effectively, allowing more accurate heart rate monitoring even during strenuous exercise, and improving the accuracy of health data such as blood oxygen.

The device comes with a range of sensors including a blood oxygen sensor and more. You can find out more details about the new Huawei Watch GT 3 over at Huawei at the link below.

Source Huawei

