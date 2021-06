Huawei Watch 3 gets unboxed (Video)

The new Huawei Watch 3 was made official yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the device in a new hands on video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Huawei Watch 3, including kts design and range of features.

As a reminder the device comes with a 1.43 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and it features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of included storage.

The device comes with HarmonyOS and it has a range of sensor including bloody oxygen and hear rate sensors, it also comes with a range of fitness tracking modes and more,

As yet there are no details on how much the new Huawei Watch 3 will retail for as soon as we get some information, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

