Huawei Watch 3 smartwatch unveiled

The new Huawei Watch 3 smartwatch is now official, the device comes with a 1.43 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels.

The new smartwatch comes with HarmonyOS 2.0 and it features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of included storage, the device also comes with a range of sensors.

The various sensor include a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen sensor plus a range of fitness sensors and more, including a total of 134 workout modes.

The device is designed to be waterproof and it comes with a battery that will give you up to three days of usage, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source GSM Arena

