Huawei to use TomTom for maps on its smartphones

Huawei has not been able to use Google Maps on its smartphones due the fact that it can no longer use Google services.

Not it has been revealed that Huawei has a new partner for Maps on its smartphones, it has teamed up with TomTom who will provide maps for its devices.

According to a recent report by Reuters, the deal between the two companies was ‘closed some time ago’ but it has not been made public.

Huawei has also started to develop its own mobile OS, it can still use Android because it is open source but it is unable to use any of Google’s apps like Google Maps, Gmail, Search and more.

Source Reuters

