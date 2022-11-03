Geeky Gadgets

Huawei Pocket S folding smartphone unveiled

Huawei has launched a new folding smartphone, the Huawei Pocket S and the handset comes with a 6.9-inch folding display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2790 x 118 pixels.

There is also a secondary 1.04-inch OLED display that has a resolution of 340 x 340 pixels, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, there is also a Nano Memory slot which will take up to 256GB of extra storage.

The new Huawei Pocket S features a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is a 10.7-megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens that is designed for taking Selfies and for video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 40-megapixel camera with a wide lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The device also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and it features 40W fast charging and reverse charging, the handset can be charged from 0 to 52 percent in just 20 minutes.

The new Huawei Pocket S smartphone will go on sale in China on the 10th of November and prices will start at CNY 5,988 which is about $820 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

