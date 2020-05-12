Huawei P30 Pro New Edition up for pre-order in Germany

We recently heard a rumor about the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition and now the handset is available to pre-order in Germany.

The handset comes with a 6.47 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a Kirin 980 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, there is also 256GB of storage.

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition comes with a range of high end cameras, these include a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies.

On the back of the handset there is a 40 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera, a 20 megapixel ultrawide camera and a TOF 3D camera.

The device comes with a 4200 mAh battery and fast charging, the handset is now available to pre-order for €749 until the 31st of May.

Source GSM Arena

