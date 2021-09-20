Huawei Nova 9 and 9 Pro leaked

It looks like we have some details on two new smartphones from Huawei, the Huawei Nova 9 and 9 Pro. Some photos of the handset have been posted online and they reveal some of the specifications on the handsets.

The new Nova 9 and 9 Pro smartphones will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G mobile processor.

Both handset will come with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both handsets will come with Harmony OS 2.0.

The handset will apparently feature a 6.72 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is expected to feature a FHD+ resolution.

There are also some details on the cameras, on the front there will be a dual camera for Selfies and a quad camera setup on the rear.

The front cameras will apparently consist of two 32 megapixel cameras, on the back of the device there will be a 50 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Huawei are expected to launch these two new smartphones in China later this week, the devices will apparently launch on the 23rd of September. As soon as we get some more details including a full list of specifications, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

