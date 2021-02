Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G gets 3C certification

It looks like Huawei has a new MatePad Pro tablet on the way, a new device has recently received 3C certification, the Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G.

The device was listed with the model number WGR-AN19 and the tablet will apparently come with 40W fast charging.

The new Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G is rumored to come with a Kirin 9000 processor and it will feature a range of upgrades over the current model.

As soon as we get some more information about the new MatePad Pro 2 5G smartphone including a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

