Huawei MateBook X 2021 Windows 11 laptop $1,400

Huawei has unveiled its latest MateBook X 2021 Windows 11 laptop powered by an Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor and is priced at roughly $1,400. The laptop is currently available to purchase throughout China although no details have been released as yet as to when or if it will be available in other countries around the world. The CPU is supported by 16GB of LPDDR4x-3733 memory and the laptop is equipped with a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Other features of the Windows 11 laptop include a fingerprint sensor support for connectivity via Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 and powers provided by a 42 Wh rechargeable battery and input output ports include 2 x USB-C together with a hidden web camera that reveals itself when required and can be hidden once again when not needed. The MateBook X 2021 has a 90% screen-to-body ratio and features a 13 inch display offering users a resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixels and is a LTPS display with support for 10-point multitouch input, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and 278 pixels per inch.

“The new Matebook X 2021 is also equipped with four high and low-frequency crossover speakers, which provide clear treble, deep bass, sound waves flow randomly in order to make the sound experience rich and pure. Another major highlight is that the notebook features a noise-less heat dissipation system for flawless working.”

Source : Liliputing : MyFixGuide

