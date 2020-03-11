Geeky Gadgets

Huawei Mate Xs smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Huawei Mate Xs smartphone

The new Huawei Mate Xs smartphone was made official last month and now we get to have a look at the device and some of its features in a new video.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a good look at the Huawei Mate Xs and its range of features.

The handset features a 6.6 inch folding display with a resolution of 2480 x 1140 pixels, when the display is unfolded it measures 8 inches and ha a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 990 processor and it has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, there is also a fast charging 4500 mAh battery and a range of high end cameras.

The same cameras are used for the front and back and include a 40 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera, a 16 megapixel camera and a TOF camera.

