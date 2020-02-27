Huawei Mate Xs folding smartphone gets official

Huawei has launched a new folding smartphone earlier this week, the Huawei Mate Xs and the handset is equipped with a 6.6 inch display that folds out into an 8 inch display with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels.

When the display is folded to 6.6 inches it has a resolution of 2480 x 1140 pixels, the device is powered by a Kirin 990 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 1512GB of storage, the device also comes with 5G connectivity.

The handset features a 4500 mAh battery and 55W fast charging and it comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a 40 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera, a 16 megapixel camera and a TOF camera. As this i a folding display handset, the same cameras for taking selfies are used as for taking photos when the handset is folded up.

