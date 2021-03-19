Huawei Mate X2 gets reviewed (Video)

The Huawei Mate X2 folding smartphone launched recently, we have already seen a video of the device and now we have another one from Marques Brownlee.
Then handset features an 8 inch folding display with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels, there is also an outer 6.45 inch display, this display comes with a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels.
Processing is provided by a Kirin 9000 processor and it features 8GB of RAM and a choice of 256gb or 512GB.
On the rear of the handset there is a 50 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and an 8 megapixel super zoom camera. Up front there is a 16 megapixel camera and it features a 4500 mAh battery an 55W fast charging.
Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.