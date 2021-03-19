Huawei Mate X2 gets reviewed (Video)

The Huawei Mate X2 folding smartphone launched recently, we have already seen a video of the device and now we have another one from Marques Brownlee.

Then handset features an 8 inch folding display with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels, there is also an outer 6.45 inch display, this display comes with a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Processing is provided by a Kirin 9000 processor and it features 8GB of RAM and a choice of 256gb or 512GB.

On the rear of the handset there is a 50 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and an 8 megapixel super zoom camera. Up front there is a 16 megapixel camera and it features a 4500 mAh battery an 55W fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals