Huawei Mate 50E smartphone gets official

Huawei has added a new smartphone to their range, the Huawei Mate 50E and the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, although the exact RAM that the handset features has not been revealed as yet.

The handset comes with a 6.7-inch display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2700 x 1224 pixels and it features a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Huawei Mate 50E comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and four on the rear. As yet we do not have all of the details on all of the cameras.

The front camera will apparently come with 13 megapixels and the rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. We presume the other two cameras will be macro and depth cameras.

The new Huawei Mate 50E will go on sale in October, so we can expect to find out the full specifica6ions for the handset before then.

The device will come in a choice of three different colors, black, purple, and silver and it will retail for CNY 3,999 which is about $575 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

