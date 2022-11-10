SD Card Won’t Format on Windows 10/11? Here’s How to Fix this Error

In many situations, the SD card is crucial. This little storage device can hold a lot of information. It’s not just mobile devices like phones and cameras that might benefit from the extra storage space provided by the SD card. Errors such as “sd card won’t format” have been increasingly common in recent years. The phrase “can’t format sd card” describes a problem many customers have encountered when working with SD cards. Therefore, we will assist you by providing several solutions that meet your requirements.

Why Won’t Your SD Card Format?

SD cards are usually readily formatted on Windows PCs and Android devices. However, there are occasions when this is different. Numerous people have reported that their sd card unable to format due to one or more problems.

The SD card cannot be modified in any way. The SD card has corrupted data. A virus infects the SD card. Errors in the file system have caused the SD card to become corrupted.

You may be unable to format your SD card if it experiences any problems mentioned above. If you’re having trouble formatting an SD card on a Windows computer, the good news is that we’ve compiled a list of the four best ways to do so.

How to Fix SD Card Won’t Format?

Solution 1: Using the Windows default program for formatting discs

Since many people have difficulty getting formatted their SD card for the first time on Windows, in some cases, Windows may need help to format a memory card. To do this, one can experiment with a more sophisticated Disk Management (a built-in Windows feature configured to format the disk) to format an SD card.

Solution 2: Reformatting SD card with Diskpart utility

DiskPart is the Windows 10/11/ partitioning tool accessible via the command line. Clean or format the disk to eliminate the “SD card cannot be formatted” issue. To quickly convert a disk or partition to NTFS or FAT32, you can use the DiskPart format command.

Using the incorrect command line can cause irreparable damage to your data. Before using DiskPart in the command prompt, you should always create a backup of your drives. But if you aren’t comfortable with command lines, there are better ways to fix the formatting mistake in your SD card.

Solution 3: Change the drive number and path to find the SD card

If the SD card won’t format and the computer can’t find the storage, it could be due to a conflict between the memory card’s drive letter and the letters of other drives or the absence of any drive letter. Changing the drive letter for your media storage or replacing the current one is one possible solution to this problem.

Solution 4: Release Write Protection from SD Card That Won’t Format

When an SD card is write-protected, it cannot be formatted and can only be used for reading—because of this, formatting an SD card will not work. A “windows unable to format sd card” error could be caused by write protection. If that’s the case, you can get your card to work without a hitch by disabling its write protection.

Solution 5: Deleting bad sectors from unformatted SD cards with errors

When you try to access your device or files, you may encounter difficulties due to bad sectors on your storage media, which are invisible to the naked eye. To get rid of faulty sectors, formatting the drive is a frequent solution.

What if Windows refuses to format the SD card due to defective sectors? To determine how many bad sectors are there, you must execute command lines and fix them. You can use any method to format the SD card after the faulty sectors have been erased.

Solution 6: Replace a new SD card

Unfortunately, a dead SD card cannot be formatted or taken out of read-only mode. It backs up the information on the card and gives a warning if you try to use it after it has become damaged or has problems that can’t be fixed.

There are better alternatives if your SD card has reached this point. Instead of risking data loss with a dead card, it’s best to get a new one. Remember to examine your guarantee, too. You could get a free replacement in some cases.

Bonus Tips: How to Recover Lost/ Deleted Data from SD Card That Won’t Format? (Full Detail Guide)

Do not fret if you encounter the “SD card won’t format” message again while attempting to use your SD card. All your data recovery needs can be met by using Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery Software. You can have faith in this instrument because it has earned the respect of a large number of people. You may use this tool with Windows or Mac without any issues. Learn more about this product’s benefits to its satisfied customers below. After that, we’ll go over data recovery methods in detail.

Files on an SD card, external hard drive, USB flash drive, etc., can be recovered if damaged, destroyed, lost, or formatted.

You can get back any deleted files on a Mac or Windows.

The system is compatible with various file formats, including over a thousand kinds of media and documents.

Quick scans with complete safety.

Insert the card and choose it from the connected device.

To begin, download Tenorshare 4DDiG Windows Data Recovery. Start the program, then link the SD card to the computer where the data was lost and click the Start button.

Inspect the SD Card and View the Contents

The moment you press Scan, 4DDiG does a comprehensive scan of your card to locate any misplaced data. After the Scan is complete, you will be prompted to select a file to preview before attempting data recovery.

Recover the data

SD Card Data Recovery 4DDiG can recover and preview all forms of data lost on SD cards. When you select Recover, 4DDiG will ask you where you’d like to save the recovered and updated files.

Part 4：FAQs about SD Card Won’t Format

How can you format a corrupted SD card?

If your Android device’s storage card becomes infected, you don’t have to worry about formatting your PC or erasing your data. A software package like Tenorshare 4DDiG can be used to try to restore any lost information. Alternatively, you might use a disc editor to fix the card’s damaged sectors.

Why can’t I format my SD card to FAT32?

The most typical cause of this is that your SD card is too huge, exceeding the 32GB limit of Windows’ FAT32 file system. Similarly to the default setting of a USB drive, FAT32 is applied to SD cards with 32GB of storage or less.

How do you fix a corrupted SD card that won’t read?

Secure Digital (SD) cards are a cheap and easy way to keep your data safe. However, corruption in these storage devices may cause data loss that cannot be recovered. Here are some tried-and-true solutions to the dreaded “SD card won’t read” error that will help you avoid formatting your device.

Repair an Unreadable SD Card by Using the Command Prompt.

Micro SD Card Driver Upgrade

Problems With Formatting a Micro SD Card

Get Your Lost Photos Back from an SD Card

Using Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery

Conclusion

An SD card formatting failure might be frustrating. Even if it’s not a significant issue, you might panic for a second, thinking it is. The inability to format the SD card is annoying, but it’s not the end of things because there’s always a solution. We hope that the solutions we provided you, including Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery when a micro sd card won’t format, would be helpful to you. We’ve also included some background information about the issue. The next step is to understand the condition of problem and fix the problem. Feel free to explain this to anyone you know who is looking for similar information.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals