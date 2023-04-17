HTC Wildfire E2 Play smartphone launched

Last week we saw the new HTC Wildfire E3 Lite and now we have another handset from HTC, the HTC Wildfire E2 Play. The new HTC Wildfire E2 Play will come with a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display that will feature an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels.

The handset will come with a Unisoc T606 mobile processor and it will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then the handset will also come with a microSD card slot.

The new HTC Wildfire E2 Play smartphone will feature a 4600 mAh battery and the handset will come with 10W charging, it will also come with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C.

The device will feature a fingerprint reader and a range of cameras with three cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for video calls and for snapping selfies.

On the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, plus a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset will come with Android 12, and the device will be available in a choice of two colors, blue or black, as yet there are no details on pricing or a launch date.

Source HTC, GSM Arena





