HTC Wildfire E3 Lite smartphone unveiled

HTC has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the HTC Wildfire E3 Lite. The handset comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The new Wildfire E3 Lite smartphone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor and the device comes with a choice of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion, plus the handset features a 5,000 mAh battery and 10W wired charging. Connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2.

The HTC Wildfire E3 Lite smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear, these include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chat. On the rear of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The device will come in a choice of two colors, blue and black, as yet there are no details on when the handset will go on sale and how much it will cost. You can find out more details about the device over at HTC at the link below.

Source HTC, GSM Arena





