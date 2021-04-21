HTC VIVE Air VR headset concept for fitness applications unveiled

A new concept VIVE Air VR headset has been revealed this week and has won an IF Design Award although HTC has no plans to take the fitness orientated virtual reality headset to market as yet. The concept VIVE Air VR headset has been specially designed for virtual fitness, optimized for high intensity with long use. Inspired by sports shoes, the new headset introduces knitted materials to VR to provide unprecedented comfort and fit. The breathable and quick-drying fabrics improve ventilation in the heated exercise. The innovative lightweight structure allows users to forget the presence of the head-mounted display to focus on virtual content. The quick-release design allows the removal of ergonomic soft components for washing.

“‘It’s exciting to see our concept piece, the VIVE Air VR headset, win an iF Design Award. While this is only a concept, the design language has elements and inspirations you’ll see elsewhere in our products. We’re not ones to rest on our laurels, so although it’s great to win this award, we have business to attend to – hopefully we’ll see you on 11/12 May at VIVECON.”

Source : Road to VR

