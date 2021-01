HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G smartphone unveiled

HTC has announced a new smartphone, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G , we recently heard some rumors about the device and now we have all the details.

The handset comes with a 6.7 inch IPS display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor.

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device features a 16 megapixel front camera for Selfies and a quad camera setup on the back, this includes a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

The new Desire 21 Pro 5G will come in a choice of blue and purple and it qill retail for TWD 11,990 which is about $430 at the current exchange rate, there are no details on launch date as yet.

Source GSM Arena

