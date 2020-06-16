HTC Desire 20 Pro smartphone unveiled

As well as the new HTC U20 5G smartphone, HTC also announced another new Android device, the HTC Desire 20 Pro.

The new HTC Desire 20 Pro comes with a 6.5 inch FHD+ LCD display and it has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

The handset features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot and a 5000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The Desire 20 Pro has a range of high end cameras, this includes a 25 megapixel front facing camera fro Selfies. On the back there are four cameras, these include a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new Desire 20 Pro will go on sale in Taiwan on the 18th of June for NT$ 8,990 which is about $300 at the current exchange rate, the device will be available in two colors, blue and black.

Source Engadget

