HTC U20 5G smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about some new smartphones from HTC, the company has announced its first 5G device, the HTC U20 5G.

The handset comes with a 6.8 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The HTC U20 5G comes with 8~GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and there is also a microSD card slot if you need some more store. The device features a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The device has a range of high end cameras, on the front there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat. On the rear there is a quad camera setup which includes a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel wide angle camera, a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device will go up for pre-order on the 1st of July for NT 18,990 which is about $640 at the current exchange rate.

