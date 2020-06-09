HP Chromebook x360 14c introduced from $499

Hewlett-Packard has introduced its new Chromebook x360 14c laptop powered by an Intel Comet Lake processor and priced from $499 upwards fitted with a 14 inch touchscreen display and a 3608 hinge the convertible notebook can be used as both a tablet and laptop depending on your requirements.

The Intel Pentium Gold 6405U processor is supported by 4GB of RAM and includes 64GB of storage and options are available to install an Intel Core i5 processor supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage if required and your budget will stretch.

On a full charge the Chromebook x360 14 is capable of providing up to 13.5 hours of working life and thanks to its fast charge technology can be recharged to 50% when flat in just 45 minutes. Other features include Bang & Olufsen speakers, fingerprint reader and HP Wide Vision HD camera with dual-array microphone.together with support for Wi-Fi 6 and ports include a 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB Type-A, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/mic jack.

Source : Liliputing

