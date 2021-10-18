How to watch Apple’s MacBook Pro press event

Apple is holding a press event later today where it will unveil its latest Mac computers including their new MacBook Pro range and more.

The event will be live streamed at 6PM UK time or 10AM Pacific time on Apple’s website and also on their YouTube channel.

Apple are expected to unveil a new range of devices at today’s press event, this will include their new larger iMac. The device should be about the same overall size as the 27 inch iMac but with around a 32 inch display due to much smaller bezels.

We are also expecting to see a new Mac Mini with a complete new design and a number of other upgrades, plus of course the new MacBook’s.

There will be two new MacBook Pro models at today’s event a 14 inch and a 16 inch model, these will be powered by the new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max processors which will be faster versions of the Apple M1 processor. They are also rumored to come with a notch and a new display with much slimmer bezels.

It is not clear as yet how much more performance these new processors will have, we are also expecting them to come with upgraded graphics and more.

You can find out more details about the Apple Unleashed press event over at Apple’s website at the link below.

