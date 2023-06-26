This guide will show you how to use two pairs of AirPods with one iPhone. In the era of wireless technology, Apple’s AirPods have emerged as a breakthrough product offering high-quality sound with convenient connectivity features. One such feature introduced by Apple is Audio Sharing, which allows you to connect two sets of AirPods to one iPhone, essentially letting two people listen to the same audio simultaneously.

This feature is highly beneficial when you want to share your favorite music or watch a movie together without disturbing others around you. Here, we present a detailed step-by-step guide on how to pair two sets of AirPods with one iPhone.

Before you begin, it’s important to note that this feature requires an iPhone 8 or later, running iOS 13 or later, and AirPods (1st generation or later), AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, this guide was written using iOS 16.5.1 which is the current version at the time of writing.

Step 1: Pairing the First Set of AirPods

Open the lid of your AirPods case (with the AirPods inside) and hold it close to your iPhone. A setup animation should appear on your iPhone’s screen. Tap “Connect.” If asked, tap “Connect” again. When successfully connected, the status light on the AirPods case will turn solid white. Tap “Done.”

Step 2: Pairing the Second Set of AirPods

Repeat the above steps to connect the second pair of AirPods. Once both AirPods are connected, they will both appear in the list of available devices in your iPhone’s Bluetooth settings.

Step 3: Sharing Audio with Two Sets of AirPods

After the two sets of AirPods are connected, start playing audio on your iPhone. Open the Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen (for iPhone X or later) or swiping up from the bottom of the screen (for iPhone 8 or iPhone SE). Tap on the AirPlay icon (a triangle with circles above it) in the top-right corner of the music controls. You should see a list of devices under “Share Audio.” Tap on the second set of AirPods that you want to share the audio with. A connecting pop-up window will appear. Once the connection is successful, audio will start playing through both sets of AirPods simultaneously.

Remember, the volume can be controlled individually for each set of AirPods, allowing each listener to adjust the volume to their comfort.

By following these steps, you can easily share your favorite songs, podcasts, or movies with a friend or loved one using just a single iPhone. This feature enhances the sharing experience while maintaining the convenience and quality of personal audio devices. Apple continues to break barriers in technology, making the use of devices such as the AirPods more flexible and user-friendly.

Now that you know how to pair two sets of AirPods with one iPhone, it’s time to dive into the world of shared audio experiences! We hope that you find this guide useful and informative, if you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Akhil Yerabati



