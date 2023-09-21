Google recently released an update to Google Bard, it now comes with deeper integration with a range of Google apps and also with some new Google Bard extensions, this guide will show you how to use the new Google Bard features.

Google Bard extensions are a new feature that allows you to connect Bard to other Google services, such as Gmail, Docs, Maps, and YouTube. This gives you the ability to use Bard’s AI capabilities to enhance your experience with these services.

To use the new Bard extensions, you first need to enable them. You can do this by going to the Bard website and clicking on the Settings icon in the top right corner. Then, click on Extensions and toggle on the extensions that you want to use.

Once you have enabled extensions, you can start using them in Bard by typing @ followed by the name of the extension. For example, to use the Gmail extension, you would type @gmail. Then, Bard will ask you what you want to do with Gmail. You can give Bard instructions in plain language, and it will do its best to follow them.

Here are some examples of how you can use Bard extensions:

Gmail:

Bard can help you triage your email by automatically classifying your emails as important, urgent, or spam.

Bard can help you to find specific emails by searching for keywords, dates, or other criteria.

Bard can help you draft and send replies to emails by suggesting relevant text and formatting.

Docs:

Bard can help you to write and edit documents by checking for grammar and spelling errors, suggesting synonyms and phrases, and providing feedback on your style and tone.

Bard can help you to research topics for your documents by finding relevant sources and summarizing them for you.

Bard can help you to create different types of creative content, such as poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, etc.

Maps:

Bard can help you plan your trips by finding the best routes to your destinations, suggesting places to stop along the way, and providing information about local attractions.

Bard can help you to get directions by giving you turn-by-turn instructions, taking into account traffic conditions and road closures.

Bard can help you to explore new areas by recommending places to visit, eat, and shop.

YouTube:

Bard can help you find and watch videos that are relevant to your interests by searching for keywords, topics, or channels.

Bard can help you to understand the content of videos by providing summaries and transcripts.

Bard can help you to discover new videos by recommending channels and videos that you might like.

Bard extensions are still under development, but they have the potential to make Bard even more useful and powerful. If you use any of the supported Google services, I encourage you to try out Bard extensions and see how they can help you.

In addition to the examples above, here are some other ways that you can use Bard extensions:

Use Bard to translate emails, documents, or video transcripts.

Use Bard to create presentations or reports from your Gmail or Docs.

Use Bard to generate creative content, such as poems, stories, or scripts, based on your ideas.

Use Bard to answer questions about your Gmail, Docs, Maps, or YouTube data.

Bard extensions are a powerful tool that can help you get more out of the Google services that you use every day. We hope that you find out guide on how to use the latest Google Bard features helpful. The latest Google Bard update is a game-changer, packed with cool new features that make it even better than before! Want to unlock its full potential? Just follow the handy tips in this article. You’ll be streamlining your workflow and hitting your goals in no time. Got thoughts, ideas, or questions? We’d love to hear from you—just drop a comment below!

Image Credit: Google



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals