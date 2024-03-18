How to Use The Always On Display on Any iPhone

In the realm of smartphone features, the Always On Display (AOD) stands out for its convenience and practicality, especially for users who like to glance at their device for notifications, the time, or other quick info without fully waking the phone. Traditionally, this feature has been a hallmark of newer or more advanced iPhone models, like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. However, you will be pleased to know that there’s a workaround to enable this functionality on a broader array of iPhones, including models as far back as the iPhone 11, through to the 12, 13, and the non-Pro versions of the iPhone 14. This means you can now enjoy the perks of AOD without needing to upgrade to the latest device.

Here’s how you can activate the Always On Display on your iPhone, following a free and straightforward process that will take just a few moments of your time:

Step-by-Step Activation:

Compatibility Check: First, ensure your device is among those that can support this feature through the settings adjustment method. This includes iPhone models 11, 12, 13, and the non-Pro versions of iPhone 14. Adjusting Settings: Navigate to the Focus settings on your device. Here, you’ll delve into modifying the Do Not Disturb and other relevant sections. The goal is to configure your iPhone to silence unnecessary distractions while still showcasing crucial notifications on your lock screen. Remove specific people and apps from your notification list to minimize interruptions.

Enable options that allow notifications to be displayed on your lock screen.

If preferred, hide notification badges for a cleaner appearance.

Select the option to dim your lock screen, which mimics the Always On Display effect. Customization for Your Needs: Tailoring the settings to fit your lifestyle is key. This involves deciding how you’d like your notifications displayed and ensuring the phone remains unlocked in a state that permits the Always On Display feature to operate seamlessly.

Leveraging Always On Display in Your Daily Life:

Imagine placing your iPhone on a nightstand, where you can easily see notifications and the time throughout the night without the need to physically interact with your device. This functionality isn’t just about adding a modern twist to your iPhone; it’s about enhancing your user experience in a way that’s both meaningful and customized to your daily routine.

By carefully adjusting a few settings, you can transform your older or non-Pro iPhone model into a device that offers the convenience and functionality of the latest models’ Always On Display feature. It’s a simple, cost-free method that opens up a new dimension of interaction with your iPhone.

Navigating the Settings:

The Focus settings are your starting point. Here, you’ll manage how your iPhone behaves when you need minimal distractions.

By fine-tuning the Do Not Disturb settings and other notification preferences, you’re essentially setting the stage for an Always On Display that serves your needs without overwhelming you with information.

Whether you’re a night owl who frequently checks their phone in the dark or someone who appreciates the subtle convenience of seeing important information at a glance, enabling Always On Display on your iPhone is a game-changer. This guide aims to demystify the process, making it accessible to a wide range of iPhone users seeking to enhance their device’s functionality. Enjoy the blend of modern convenience with the familiarity of your trusted device, all without the need for an upgrade.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals