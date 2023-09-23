How to use offline Apple Maps in iOS 17

This guide is designed to show you how to use offline Apple Maps, this is a new feature in Maps that was added with the recent iOS 17 software update. Navigating without an internet connection can be a daunting task, but Apple Maps on iOS 17 makes it easier than ever with its offline maps feature. This guide will walk you through the various methods to download and manage offline maps, as well as how to adjust settings to optimize your experience.

Before diving into the how-to, it’s important to understand why you might want to use offline maps. Offline maps allow you to access turn-by-turn directions, estimated arrival times, and details like hours and ratings on places even when you’re not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data. This is particularly useful when you’re traveling in areas with poor network coverage or if you want to save on data usage.

Limitations and Considerations

Storage Space : Offline maps consume storage on your device. Before downloading, the Maps app will display the file size of the map.

: Offline maps consume storage on your device. Before downloading, the Maps app will display the file size of the map. Device Compatibility : You can view offline maps on your Apple Watch, provided your iPhone is on and within Bluetooth range (about 33 feet or 10 meters).

: You can view offline maps on your Apple Watch, provided your iPhone is on and within Bluetooth range (about 33 feet or 10 meters). Syncing : Offline maps do not sync across your devices.

: Offline maps do not sync across your devices. Availability: Offline maps are only available in select areas and features may vary by country and region.

Three Ways to Download Offline Maps

Method 1: Use Search in Maps

Open the Maps App: Launch the Maps app on your iOS device. Search for a Location: Enter the location you want to download in the search field. Select the Location: Tap the place that appears in your search results. Download: Tap the “Download” button if available. If not, tap “More” and then tap “Download Map.” Adjust Area: If necessary, you can adjust the area that you want to include in your offline map. Once satisfied, tap “Download.”

Method 2: Drop a Pin

Open the Maps App: Launch the Maps app. Drop a Pin: Tap an unmarked area on the map to drop a pin. Download: Tap the “Download” button. Adjust Area: Modify the area you want to include in your offline map, then tap “Download” again.

Method 3: Use Offline Maps Settings

Open the Maps App: Launch the Maps app. Go to Settings: Tap your picture or initials next to the search field, then tap “Offline Maps.” Download New Map: Tap “Download New Map,” or select a map that you’ve previously used or that Maps suggests. Enter Location: Type in a location or select “Current Location.” Adjust Area and Download: Modify the map area size, then tap “Download.”

Managing Your Offline Maps

View Your Maps : To see your downloaded maps, tap your picture or initials next to the search field and then tap “Offline Maps.”

: To see your downloaded maps, tap your picture or initials next to the search field and then tap “Offline Maps.” Edit or Delete: Tap the map you want to edit or delete. You can rename your map, resize the area, or view the file size. Tap “Delete Map” or “Done” when ready.

Adjusting Offline Maps Settings

Wi-Fi Only Downloads : Choose to download maps only when connected to a Wi-Fi network.

: Choose to download maps only when connected to a Wi-Fi network. Automatic Updates : This is on by default and keeps your offline map up-to-date.

: This is on by default and keeps your offline map up-to-date. Optimize Storage : Automatically deletes unused offline maps after a certain period.

: Automatically deletes unused offline maps after a certain period. Only Use Offline Maps: Use your downloaded maps even when you have an internet connection.

By understanding these features and settings, you can make the most out of Apple Maps’ offline capabilities, ensuring that you’re never lost—even when you’re off the grid. We hope that you find this guide helpful, you can find out more details about the latest version of Apple Maps over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: Apple



