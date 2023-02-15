This guide will show you how to use Google Maps for directions, it can be used to navigate your way around a city on foot, or for a journey in your car. You can also use it for train journeys and more.

Google Maps is available on a wide range of platforms, this includes your Android smartphone or tablet and the Apple iPhone or iPad. The software is available on desktop computers like Windows PCs and Macs.

The first thing you will need to do is download the Google Maps app for your Android Phone or iPhone, the software can also be used in a web browser on your device.

How to use Google Maps for directions

Once you have downloaded the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android Phone, you can now open the app on your device.

The first thing you need to do is enter your starting point on where you are going to take the journey from, this can be your home address if you are starting out from home, or it can be your current location.

Once you have selected the starting point for your journey you need to enter your destination into Google Maps.

There is a range of options you can choose from here, this includes a specific address with a postcode, a city, or a landmark, something like the Tower of London or Big Ben.

Once you have entered the destination you would like to travel to you can then choose the method of travel, there is a range of options for this.

You can choose from Car, Train, Foot, Bicycle or even an Airplane if this option is available, this will normally be available for longer journies

Once you have selected your method of travel you will then select Get Directions and you will be given directions for your journey.

This will show you how to get to your destination from your current location via your chosen method of travel.

You can also customize your route and add in other places to visit along the way, this is a good feature if you are going on a long car journey and would like to stop somewhere along the way.

You can add the additional destination by selecting the ‘+’ under the current destination, you can then drag any of the destinations into the specific order you would like.

You can also choose a range of other options by selecting the Options menu and you can now make some changes to your route, if you are traveling by car you can choose to avoid things like motorways etc.

A quick guide on using Google Maps for directions.

Open Google Maps on your phone, tablet, or computer. Choose the starting point for your journey. Enter your destination. Select your method of transport Customize your route Start your journey.

We hope that you find this guide on how to use Google Maps for directions useful, you can find out more details about Google Maps over at Google’s website. If you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please let us know in the comments below.

Image Credit: PhotoMIX Company





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals