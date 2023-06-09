How to use Google Docs: Everything you need to know

Google Docs is a powerful tool that offers free, cloud-based word processing. It is a part of Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite), a suite of cloud-based productivity tools from Google that also includes Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Forms.

Google Docs stands out due to its ease of use, robust sharing capabilities, and the convenience of accessing your documents from anywhere, anytime. You can create, edit, and store documents, and collaborate with other people in real-time.

Quick reference links

This guide will provide a detailed walkthrough on how to use Google Docs, whether you are a beginner just starting out or an experienced user looking to take advantage of more advanced features.

1. How to Create a Google Docs Document

To start using Google Docs, you first need a Google account. If you already have one (for instance, if you use Gmail), you can use that. If not, you can create one for free.

Log into your Google account: Go to www.google.com and click the ‘Sign In’ button on the top-right corner of the page. Enter your Google email and password. Access Google Docs: There are two ways to do this. One is to type docs.google.com in your web browser. Another way is to click on the Google Apps icon (a grid of dots) in the upper right corner of the Google homepage, and select ‘Docs’. Create a new document: Click on the ‘+ Blank’ button to create a new document. You can also choose to start from a template by clicking on ‘Template Gallery’.

2. Interface Overview

Google Docs has a very user-friendly interface, with all of the main features accessible from the toolbar at the top of the page.

Menu Bar : The Menu Bar contains options like ‘File’, ‘Edit’, ‘View’, ‘Insert’, ‘Format’, ‘Tools’, ‘Table’, ‘Add-ons’, and ‘Help’. These menus contain all the tools and options that Google Docs offers.

: The Menu Bar contains options like ‘File’, ‘Edit’, ‘View’, ‘Insert’, ‘Format’, ‘Tools’, ‘Table’, ‘Add-ons’, and ‘Help’. These menus contain all the tools and options that Google Docs offers. Toolbar : Underneath the Menu Bar, the Toolbar contains icons for quick access to common actions such as undo and redo, font settings, lists, indentation, colour, alignment, and more.

: Underneath the Menu Bar, the Toolbar contains icons for quick access to common actions such as undo and redo, font settings, lists, indentation, colour, alignment, and more. Ruler : The Ruler at the top of the page allows you to set margins and tab stops.

: The Ruler at the top of the page allows you to set margins and tab stops. Document Area: The Document Area is where you’ll type your text. It’s the large white space beneath the Ruler.

3. How to Edit and Format Text

Google Docs provides a plethora of text editing and formatting options. Here are the basics:

Basic Text Editing: To type text, simply click where you want to start typing in the Document Area. You can use the backspace key to delete text to the left of the cursor, and the delete key to delete text to the right. Text Formatting: Highlight the text you wish to format, then use the Toolbar to change the font, size, colour, or style (bold, italics, underline, etc.) of the text. You can also use the ‘Format’ option in the Menu Bar for more advanced formatting options like superscript, subscript, strikethrough, and more. Paragraph Formatting: Use the Toolbar to align your text to the left, centre, right, or justify it. You can also create bulleted or numbered lists, and adjust line spacing using the line spacing button.

4. How to Insert Images, Links, and Tables

Images: To insert an image, click ‘Insert’ in the Menu Bar, then ‘Image’, and choose where you want to upload the image from (your computer, the web, your Google Drive, etc.). Once the image is inserted, you can adjust its size and position. Links: To add a hyperlink, highlight the text you want to link, then click the ‘Insert link’ button in the Toolbar (or use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+K). In the box that appears, type or paste your URL. Tables: To insert a table, click ‘Insert’ in the Menu Bar, then ‘Table’, and choose the number of rows and columns you want. Click inside a cell to start typing.

5. Collaborating and Sharing Documents

One of the major strengths of Google Docs is its collaboration features.

Sharing a Document: To share a document, click the blue ‘Share’ button in the top-right corner. In the box that appears, you can enter the email addresses of the people you want to share with and choose whether they can edit, comment on, or only view the document. You can also create a shareable link by clicking ‘Copy link’. Collaborating in Real-Time: If multiple people are working on a document at the same time, their changes will appear in real-time. Each person’s cursor will be a different colour, and their name will appear next to it. Commenting: To leave a comment on a document, highlight the text you want to comment on, then click the ‘Add comment’ button in the Toolbar (or right-click and select ‘Comment’). Other people can reply to your comment, creating a thread of conversation. You can also use the ‘@’ symbol to mention specific people in comments. Version History: To see past versions of a document, click ‘File’ in the Menu Bar, then ‘Version history’, and ‘See version history’. This will show you a list of past versions, who made changes, and what those changes were.

6. Saving and Exporting Documents

All your changes in Google Docs are saved automatically as you type. You don’t have to worry about losing your work if your internet connection drops or your computer crashes.

However, there might be times when you want to download or export your document in a specific format.

Downloading Documents: To download a document, go to ‘File’, then ‘Download’. You can choose the format you want, such as DOCX (Microsoft Word), PDF, or others. Printing Documents: To print a document, click ‘File’, then ‘Print’. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+P. This will open your computer’s print dialogue box. Email as Attachment: You can send your document as an email attachment directly from Google Docs. Go to ‘File’, then ‘Email as attachment’. Choose the format, enter the recipient’s email, subject, and message, and click ‘Send’.

Google Docs is a versatile and powerful tool that caters to diverse needs, be it for personal use, for education, or for work. It’s myriad features and seamless integration with other Google services make it a favoured choice for many users worldwide. By following the steps above, you’ll be well on your way to mastering Google Docs. We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments, questions or any suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Firmbee.com



