How to use FaceTime Voicemail in iOS 17

This guide will show you how to use the new FaceTime Voicemail feature on the iPhone and iPad, this feature was recently introduced with the release of the new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software.

The FaceTime Voicemail functionality, introduced in the latest iOS 17 update, offers an innovative method for leaving video messages for your contacts. This feature activates when the person you’re trying to reach doesn’t pick up your FaceTime call, allowing you to record a video message instead. This is particularly advantageous for maintaining connections with individuals who have hectic schedules or reside in time zones that make real-time communication challenging.

To leave a FaceTime Voicemail:

Open the FaceTime app and tap the Contacts tab.

Tap the contact you want to leave a voicemail for.

Tap the Video button to start a FaceTime call.

If the contact doesn’t answer, you’ll be prompted to leave a voicemail.

Tap the Record button to start recording your message.

You can record a FaceTime Voicemail up to 3 minutes long.

When you’re finished recording, tap the Done button.

You can preview your voicemail before sending it, or you can simply tap the Send button.

To check your FaceTime Voicemails:

Open the FaceTime app and tap the Voicemail tab.

You’ll see a list of all your FaceTime voicemails.

Tap a voicemail to play it.

You can also delete voicemails by swiping left on them and tapping the Delete button.

Here are some additional tips for using FaceTime Voicemail:

You can sort your FaceTime Voicemails by date, sender, or duration.

You can also mark FaceTime Voicemails as unread so you can easily find them later.

You can reply to FaceTime Voicemails by sending a video voicemail or a text message.

If you’re on a cellular network, you may be charged for data usage when sending or receiving FaceTime Voicemails.

Here are some creative ways to use FaceTime Voicemail:

Leave a birthday message for a friend or family member, complete with a song or a funny video.

Send a quick video update to your loved ones about what you’re up to.

Record a video message for your students or employees with important information or instructions.

Create a video voicemail greeting for your business to welcome potential customers and clients.

Send a funny video to a friend to make them laugh, or to cheer them up if they’re feeling down.

With FaceTime Voicemail, the possibilities are endless!

Here are some additional tips for making effective FaceTime Voicemails:

When crafting your messages, aim for brevity and clarity, ensuring that your words are both concise and directly relevant to the topic at hand. Enunciate each word with care and adopt a slower pace of speech to enhance comprehension for the listener. As you record your message, let your smile shine through; this non-verbal cue can transmit a sense of positivity and warmth to the recipient, even through a digital medium.

Lighting is another crucial element—opt for a background that is well-illuminated to ensure that you are easily visible and that the video quality is optimal. If you’re venturing into the realm of video voicemails, consider diversifying your presentation by incorporating a range of camera angles and shots. This adds a dynamic visual element, making your message more engaging and enjoyable to watch.

By following these tips, you can create FaceTime Voicemails that are informative, engaging, and personal, we hope that you find our guide on how to use FaceTime Voicemail helpful, if you have any comments, questions or tips, please leave a comment below and let us know. Please note in order to use this feature on your iPhone you will need to have iOS 17 installed.

Image Credit: Harry Cunningham



