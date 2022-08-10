How to update Android carrier settings

We previously covered how to update your carrier settings on the iPhone, this guide will show you how to update your Android carrier settings on your Android Phone. Keeping your carrier settings up to date on your Android device will ensure that it has the latest software from your mobile provider.

Your mobile carrier may regularly send out carrier updates to your Android device, this article is designed to explain what these updates are and why you should install them on your device.

Why should I update my Android carrier settings?

The various mobile carriers regularly update their software to give you improved connectivity for calls, data, and also for messages on their network. This is done on a regular basis by many of the mobile carriers, like O2, Vodafone, EE, and Three in the UK, and AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon in the USA.

As well as improving overall connectivity on your device, these updates may also be able to fix specific issues that you have been experiencing with your device. The carrier updates are different from the software updates that your android Phone manufacturer sends to your device.

How do I see if I have the latest carrier settings on my Android Phone?

You can check to see if you have the latest carrier settings on your Android device from the Settings menu on your device. Go to Settings and then select More and the Mobile Networks, now select Carrier Settings and then Update Profile, this should update the latest carrier settings to your device if they are available.

The exact way that this can be done on your Android Phone may vary slightly by your handset manufacturer. You should check your user guide for more details on your specific device to update your carrier settings.

We hope you will find this guide useful, if you have any questions or any tips, please leave a comment below and let us know.

