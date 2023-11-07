This guide is designed to show you how to stop scam calls on the iPhone. Are you tired of the incessant ringing of your iPhone, only to pick up and find another scam caller on the other end? You’re not alone. Scam calls have become a daily nuisance for many, disrupting our peace and attempting to swindle us.

If this scenario sounds all too familiar, rest assured that you are part of a vast community of individuals whose daily routines are being interrupted by these fraudulent calls. These calls are more than mere annoyances; they are intrusive attempts at deception, often designed to catch us off guard and trick us into parting with our hard-earned money or personal information.

Fortunately, for those of us relying on our iPhones to stay connected, Apple has integrated a suite of robust features designed to combat these unauthorized calls. With the advent of the iOS 17 update, these tools have become more sophisticated than ever, providing users with a formidable defense against the scourge of scam calls. In the following paragraphs, we will explore the ins and outs of these features, guiding you through the steps to leverage your iPhone’s capabilities to their fullest extent and reclaim the sense of calm that comes with a scam-free phone experience.

Navigate to Serenity: Using iPhone’s Built-in Settings to Block Scam Calls

Your iPhone is equipped with powerful tools to help you manage incoming calls. By simply diving into the settings, you can activate features that will shield you from the chaos of scam calls. This doesn’t require any additional downloads or purchases; everything you need is already at your fingertips.

Silence is Golden: The ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ Feature

One of the most effective tools at your disposal is the ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ option. When this feature is enabled, your iPhone will not ring for calls from numbers that aren’t in your contacts, recent outgoing calls, or Siri suggestions. Instead, these calls are sent directly to voicemail, and they’ll appear in your recent calls list, so you can review them at your leisure. This means that unless a caller is already known to you, your phone won’t disturb you.

The Criteria for Allowed Calls

With ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ activated, you can rest assured that only calls from familiar numbers will make your phone ring. This feature relies on your contacts and your recent call history to determine which calls are important, ensuring that you don’t miss out on the calls you actually want to receive.

Embrace the New iOS 17 Features: Live Voicemail and Instant Spam Blocking

The release of iOS 17 has introduced even more robust options for managing unwanted calls. The new ‘Live Voicemail’ feature is particularly noteworthy. It transcribes voicemails in real-time, allowing you to read the message as it’s being left. This is a game-changer for identifying scam calls without ever having to listen to the voicemail.

Moreover, if a scam call slips through and you find yourself listening to a live voicemail from a scammer, iOS 17 gives you the power to block that number instantly. No more waiting until the call is over; you can act immediately to prevent future disturbances.

Accessibility for All iPhone Users

These features are not exclusive to the latest iPhone models; they are available on any iPhone that can run iOS 17. This inclusivity ensures that a larger number of users can benefit from these protective measures.

Summary

Scam calls don’t have to be an inevitable part of your day. With your iPhone in hand, you have all the tools you need to create a barrier against these unwelcome interruptions. By leveraging the ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ feature and embracing the new iOS 17 updates, you can enjoy a more peaceful, scam-free phone experience. Remember, your iPhone is more than just a device; it’s your partner in maintaining your peace of mind in the digital age.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



