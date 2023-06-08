How to set up google assistant

Google Assistant, a sophisticated product of artificial intelligence technology, is one of the prominent innovations birthed by Google. This advanced software has quickly become a central part of Google’s expansive ecosystem, which incorporates Google Home devices, Android smartphones and tablets, as well as various Google applications. Its primary function is that of a virtual assistant, poised to promptly respond to your commands or inquiries with a high level of efficiency and convenience.

The capabilities of Google Assistant are extensive and diverse, making it a powerhouse of functionality right in the palm of your hand or within your smart home environment. Among its myriad features, it can facilitate communication by making phone calls or sending text messages. Additionally, it can assist in organizing your schedule and maintaining productivity by setting reminders, creating calendar events, and more. Perhaps one of its most impressive features is its ability to answer your questions through Google’s robust search engine, fetching and providing accurate information in mere seconds. Overall, Google Assistant serves as a highly capable tool, transforming and streamlining your day-to-day tasks in innovative ways.

In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the process of setting up Google Assistant on two primary platforms: Android devices and Google Home. By walking you through the setup process step-by-step, we aim to provide you with a clear understanding of how to get Google Assistant up and running. Beyond this, we will also explore how you can tailor Google Assistant’s settings to align with your unique needs and preferences, ensuring that your experience with this virtual assistant is not only smooth but also personalized to your lifestyle.

Setting Up Google Assistant on Android Devices

Step 1: Check Compatibility

Before setting up Google Assistant, ensure that your Android device is compatible. As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, your device must meet the following criteria:

An Android device running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or later versions. Google app version 6.13 or higher. Google Play services installed. A Google Account. The device language set to a language that Google Assistant supports.

Step 2: Turn on Google Assistant

Open the Google app on your Android device. At the bottom right, tap on ‘More’. Then go to ‘Settings’. Tap on ‘Google Assistant’. Under ‘All settings,’ select ‘General’. Turn on Google Assistant.

Step 3: Configure Your Google Assistant

To get the most out of Google Assistant, it’s worth spending time to customize its settings:

To customize your ‘Assistant Voice’, go back to the Google Assistant setting page. Scroll to the ‘Assistant’ section and tap on ‘Assistant Voice’ to choose a voice preference. To manage the ‘Personal Results’, go to the ‘Assistant’ section. Then, click on ‘Your Data in the Assistant’. Toggle on ‘Personal Results’ to allow Google Assistant to access data from your other Google services.

Setting Up Google Assistant on Google Home

Google Assistant also works with Google Home devices. Here’s how you can set it up:

Step 1: Install Google Home App

First, install the Google Home app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: Setup Google Home Device

Open the Google Home app. At the home screen, tap ‘+ Add’. Then tap on ‘Set up device’. Select ‘New devices’. Make sure your phone or tablet is connected to the same Wi-Fi network that you intend to use to set up your Google Home device. Follow the in-app steps to connect your Google Home device to the Wi-Fi network. When prompted, set your Google Assistant preferences.

Step 3: Customize Google Assistant Settings on Google Home

You can customize various Google Assistant settings on Google Home, such as:

‘Voice Match’: It recognizes your voice and provides personalized information. To set this up, go to the ‘Assistant Settings’ in the Google Home app. Under ‘Assistant,’ select ‘Voice Match’ and follow the instructions. ‘Personal Results’: This allows Google Assistant to provide personalized responses based on your data. To set this up, go to ‘Assistant Settings’. Under ‘Assistant,’ select ‘Your Data in the Assistant’, then toggle on ‘Personal Results’.

Setting Up Google Assistant on iPhone

While Google Assistant is natively integrated with Android, it’s also available for iOS users through the Google Assistant app. The setup process for Google Assistant on iPhone is slightly different than on an Android device. Here are the steps to get Google Assistant working on your iPhone:

Step 1: Install Google Assistant App

First, you need to install the Google Assistant app. Visit the App Store and search for “Google Assistant.” Download and install the app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Sign In to Your Google Account

Once the app is installed, open it. You’ll be asked to log in to your Google account. If you don’t already have a Google account, you will need to create one.

Step 3: Allow Necessary Permissions

After you sign in, the app will ask for various permissions, such as access to your microphone for voice commands, access to your contacts for calls and messages, etc. Ensure to grant these permissions for Google Assistant to function correctly.

Step 4: Activate Google Assistant

To activate Google Assistant, you just need to open the app and say “Hey Google,” followed by your command or question. You can also type your commands or questions in the app.

Unfortunately, due to iOS restrictions, you can’t access Google Assistant by just saying “Hey Google” when the app isn’t open. However, you can add a Google Assistant widget to your Today View for quick access or use Siri Shortcuts to open Google Assistant with a voice command.

Step 5: Use Siri Shortcuts for Google Assistant

To create a Siri Shortcut for Google Assistant:

Open the Google Assistant app and tap on your profile icon at the top right corner. Scroll down to ‘Siri Shortcuts’ and tap ‘Add to Siri’. Record a phrase that you’ll say to Siri to open Google Assistant. It could be something like “Hey Google” or “Open Assistant”. Tap ‘Done’.

Now, you can say the recorded phrase to Siri, and Siri will open Google Assistant for you.

While Google Assistant may not be as integrated into the iPhone as Siri, it still can be a very useful tool, providing you with the power and versatility of Google’s search engine and services. Whether you want to control your Google Home devices or just want to experience a different virtual assistant, Google Assistant is a solid choice for iPhone users.

Using Google Assistant

Now that your Google Assistant is set up, it’s time to start using it! You can activate Google Assistant in several ways, depending on your device.

On an Android Phone or Tablet

Say “Ok Google” or “Hey Google”: If voice match is enabled, you can activate Google Assistant just by using your voice. Note that this might not work if your device is locked or if you’re using a device launched before 2017. Press and hold the home button: This is the most straightforward way to activate Google Assistant. Just press and hold your device’s home button. Swipe from the bottom corners: On certain devices, like the Google Pixel series, you can swipe up from either bottom corner to activate Google Assistant.

On Google Home Devices

Just say “Ok Google” or “Hey Google,” followed by your command or question.

Giving Commands to Google Assistant

Google Assistant can perform a vast array of tasks. Here are some examples:

Make a call or send a text: Say “Call [contact name]” or “Send a text to [contact name].”

Say “Call [contact name]” or “Send a text to [contact name].” Set an alarm or timer: Say “Set an alarm for 7 AM” or “Set a timer for 10 minutes.”

Say “Set an alarm for 7 AM” or “Set a timer for 10 minutes.” Check the weather: Say “What’s the weather like?”

Say “What’s the weather like?” Control smart home devices: If you have compatible smart devices at home, you can say “Turn off the living room light” or “Set the thermostat to 72 degrees.”

If you have compatible smart devices at home, you can say “Turn off the living room light” or “Set the thermostat to 72 degrees.” Play music: If you have a music service linked, you can say “Play [song/artist/genre].”

If you have a music service linked, you can say “Play [song/artist/genre].” Ask general questions: Google Assistant can answer a wide range of questions, from “What’s the capital of Australia?” to “Who won the World Series in 2020?”

Google Assistant can answer a wide range of questions, from “What’s the capital of Australia?” to “Who won the World Series in 2020?” Tell jokes: Yes, Google Assistant can even entertain you! Just say “Tell me a joke.”

Managing Your Privacy

While Google Assistant is undoubtedly convenient, it’s essential to understand and manage your privacy settings. By customizing your privacy settings, you can control how much personal data Google Assistant has access to. Here are some key steps:

Review activity: In the Google Assistant settings, under ‘Your Data in the Assistant,’ you can review your Google Assistant activity. This shows what interactions you’ve had with your Assistant. Manage how your data improves Assistant: Under ‘Your Data in the Assistant,’ there’s a section called ‘More options for using Assistant data.’ Here you can customize how your data is used to improve Google Assistant’s performance. Delete activity: You can delete your Google Assistant activity by saying “Hey Google, delete what I said last week” or manually deleting activity in the ‘Your Data in the Assistant’ section.

Google Assistant is a versatile tool designed to make your life more convenient. Whether it’s setting reminders, making hands-free calls, controlling your smart home, or even telling jokes, Google Assistant can handle it. So why not take full advantage of this powerful assistant to make your digital life easier? Remember, your Google Assistant is there to help you. We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions please let us know in the comments section below.

