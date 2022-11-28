How to screen record on the iPhone

The screen recording feature on your iPhone and iPad can be a useful feature, this guide will show you how to set up the screen recording feature on the iPhone and iPad. It will also show you how you can easily access it on your device whenever you want.

This feature is built into Apple’s iOS software and it is something that you can easily set up on your device. This guide was written using iOS 15.3 on the iPhone, which is the current version of the software at the time of writing.

Screen recording on your iPhone or iPad is a handy tool, you can use it to record things like gaming or also make videos for tutorials and more. This is a tool that I find really useful for recording quick videos to show people how to do things on their devices.

How do I set up screen recording on my iPhone or iPad?

The first thing you need to do is turn the screen recording feature on for your device, this can be done from the Settings menu on your iPhone or iPad. Follow the instructions below to turn screen recording on.

Go to Settings on your device.

Select Control Center

scroll down to More Controls

Add Screen Recording

This feature has now been added to your Control Center

How do I record a video with screen recording?

Now that you have the screen recording feature set up on your device, you can record a video of your iPhone or iPads display. This will record everything you do on your device. Follow the instruction below to record a video using this feature.

Open the control center on your device.

Select the screen recording icon, a countdown timer will start.

When you are recording a video you will see the red icon in the top right-hand corner of your device.

How do I stop the recording on my iPhone or iPad?

To stop recording a video on your device, click the red screen recording icon on the top left hand of your iPhone or iPad. You will then be asked if you want to stop recording, click Stop. Your video will then automatically be saved to the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad.

This is a really useful feature if you want to record a quick video of how something can be done on your iPhone or iPad, or if you want to record a video or your gaming skills and more. You can find out more details about the screen recording feature on your iPhone or iPad over at Apple’s website.

We hope that you find this guide helpful, if you have any questions or tips please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Bagus Hernawan





