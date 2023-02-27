This guide is designed to show you how to screen record on an Android Phone or tablet, we previously showed you how to screen record on an iPhone.

There are many things that screen recordings can be used for, sharing gameplay on your device, creating tutorials, and much more.

While the exact steps for screen recording may differ slightly depending on the Android device manufacturer, the fundamental principles remain the same for most Android phones and tablets.

How do you screen record on Android

Android devices running Android 11 and above come with a screen recording feature built-in, this can be done from the Quick Settings feature on your Android Phone.

Open the Android Quick settings and then select the tile which says Screen Recording, as soon as you press this it will start recording your handset’s screen.

You will then be given the option to Record audio on your Android device as well as what is shown on your handset display. You can then toggle this on or off, this is a useful feature if you are recording a tutorial on your Android Phone or documenting an issue.

To stop the recording open the Quick Settings section again and press the Screen Recording tile, this will stop the recording and the video will be saved to your device. The videos are automatically saved to the Google Photos app on your Android Phone.

How to edit your recorded video

Once you have finished the screen recording on your Phone you can then easily edit the video. This can be done from the Google Photos app on your Android Phone.

Open the Google Photos app on your device and select the Movies folder and then select your video, once you have found your recorded video select Edit.

You can now easily edit your video on your Android Phone, there are a number of different editing options available. These include the ability to trim the video, stabilize it, mute any sound, and more. You can also export screenshots or stills from the video. You can find out more details on how to edit your video over at Google’s website.

How to record your screen on older devices

If you are running a version of Android that is below Android 11, then the screen recording feature is not built into Android.

You will need to download a third-party screen recording app for your device, there are a number of these available both free and paid in the Google Play Store.

We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Daniel Romero





