If you want to scan a QR code with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, this can be done easily using the camera on your handset. This guide will show you everything you need to know about how to scan a QR code on the iPhone.

Apple has this handy feature built into the device and it can easily be accessed from the camera on your iPhone, this will allow you to automatically scan a QR code on your device.

A QR code is basically a 2D barcode that can be read by smartphones and other devices with built-in cameras. Once the QR code is scanned it will then take you to a website or launch a specific feature in an app, this is a really useful feature that is available on most of the smartphones available today as well as Apple’s devices.

Many companies use this feature on physical products, you can scan a QR code on their product and then be taken directly to their website.

How do I scan a QR code with my iPhone?

To scan a Qr code on your iPhone, follow the simple steps below.

Open the Camera application on your iPhone. Point the rear-facing camera at the QR code that you want to scan on your device. Hold the camera so that the QR code appears on the display of the iPhone. The camera should automatically recognize the QR code. You will then get a notification asking if you want to open a website or perform an action. Click on the notification and you will be taken to the website on your device.

The picture below is from Apple’s website and you can use this to try out the QR code scan feature on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch when scanned this will take you directly to Apple’s website.

This is a really handy feature for the iPhone and it will also work in exactly the same way on the iPad and the iPod Touch. If you want to use it on those devices then just follow the instructions above in exactly the same way. You can use the picture above with the QR code to test out that the feature is working on your device.

We hope you will find this guide useful and if you have any questions on how to use the QR code feature on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about using this feature on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch over at Apple’s website.

Image Credit: Kampus Production

Image Credit: Claudio Schwarz

